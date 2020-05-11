Man, 75, killed by falling tree in Trempealeau County, authorities say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

TOWN OF ARCADIA — A 75-year-old man was found dead Friday after authorities say a tree fell on him.

The Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office received a report of a missing person about 7:45 p.m. Friday at N23131 Hwy. J. The report said the man had been out cutting wood earlier in the day and never returned.

Deputies located the man's truck and conducted a search of the property using police dogs and a thermal imaging drone. His body was located about 11:30 p.m. several hundred yards from his truck.

No foul play is suspected, and authorities are not releasing the man's name at this time.

Assisting at the scene was Arcadia Fire Department, Dodge Fire Department, Arcadia Ambulance and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

