Man, 80, dies after trying to extinguish fire in Trempealeau County

TOWN OF ETTRICK — An elderly Ettrick man died Tuesday after injuries sustained in a brush fire.

Louis Salzwedel, 80, was attempting to put out a grass fire, believed to be caused by a burning garbage pile, on Emery Road Monday when he suffered severe burns.

According to a release from the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office, Salzwedel was airlifted to a burn unit at an unspecified hospital.

The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office reported Salzwedel died the next day from injuries related to the fire.

The fire is under investigation by the Ettrick Fire Department and First Responders and Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office, with responders including Tri-State Ambulance Service and Gundersen Air.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

