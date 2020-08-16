Man, 80, injured in Vernon collision

An 80-year-old rural La Farge man was injured Saturday in a two-vehicle accident in Vernon County.
Steven Molenda was traveling north on Moore Road in the town of Stark about 2:30 p.m.
His vehicle failed to negotiate a curve and crossed the centerline, striking a southbound vehicle driven by Chase Bussell 19, Richfield Minnesota, according to the Vernon County sheriff’s department.
Molenda received non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Gundersen St. Joseph Hospital in Hillsboro. Bussell and his female passenger did not report any injuries.
The incident remains under investigation by the Vernon County Sheriff's Office.
