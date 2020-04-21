Man, 80, seriously injured trying to extinguish fire in Trempealeau County
TOWN OF ETTRICK — An 80-year-old man was seriously injured Monday while attempting to extinguish a grass fire.

The fire was reported about 10:30 a.m. at N22368 Emery Road, rural Ettrick, according to the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office. The man, whose name was not released, was attempting to put out a pile of burning garbage.

He was flown to a burn unit with severe burns.

The incident remains under investigation.

