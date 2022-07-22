Man accused of sexually assaulting child

A La Crosse man accused of sexually assaulting a minor appeared Friday in La Crosse County Circuit Court.

Dessie Cross, 49, was charged July 22 with first degree sexual assault/sexual contact with a child under 13; knowingly violating a domestic abuse temporary restraining order; and knowingly violating a domestic abuse injunction.

On June 28, police were dispatched to a residence on an assault call for services, with the adult caller reporting that a child told them Cross had touched them inappropriately. An active protection order related to domestic abuse was in place between the adult and Cross.

The victim was interviewed by specialists with the Stepping Stones program at the Family and Children's Center and reiterated they were touched inappropriately. Police are following up with another potential victim, the criminal complaint says.

Cross was located July 6 and transported to the police department for questioning and was booked in La Crosse County Jail.

Cross has 27 records in La Crosse County Circuit Court dating back to 1999, including charges of disorderly conduct, false imprisonment, intimidating a victim, criminal trespassing, bail jumping, and more.

He remains in jail on hold from the Department of Corrections. Cross' preliminary hearing is set for 11 a.m. July 28.