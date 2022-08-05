Man arrested after choking, punching woman

A La Crosse man was arrested after choking and punching a woman following an argument in a store.

Albert Rodriguez-Lazu, 29, appeared in La Crosse County Circuit Court Aug. 5 on charges of strangulation and suffocation; misdemeanor battery; and disorderly conduct.

According to the criminal complaint, officers were dispatched to a domestic call Aug. 4, where a victim said she and Rodriguez-Lazu had been shopping and began arguing, with Rodriguez-Lazu yelling and swearing at her. The victim left and returned to her residence before Rodriguez-Lazu arrived and pounded on the door.

The victim, who said Rodriguez-Lazu had been physically violent with her in the past, stated he pushed his way in the room, hit her in the head, knocked her to the ground and grabbed her by the throat, according to the complaint. The victim stated she could not breathe or defend herself, and Rodriguez-Lazu choked her, repeatedly punched her, and hit her phone against the wall until it cracked.

The victim was able to get ahold of another phone before Rodriguez-Lazu grabbed her hair and pulled her around the room. While he was pushing another person in the residence the victim was able to call police.

Rodriguez-Lazu has previous charges including battery and disorderly conduct. Judge Gloria Doyle set a $2,000 signature bond and no contact order.