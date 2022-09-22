 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man arrested after stealing check, showing false ID

A Melrose man was booked in La Crosse County jail after stealing a check and using a false ID.

Marcos Hernandez, 35, was charged Thursday with identity theft -- avoidance; obstructing an officer; and misdemeanor theft, all as a repeater.

Marcos Hernandez

According to the criminal complaint, a woman reported a bill payment was taken from her mailbox on Sept. 21. Hernandez was later reported for attempting to cash the check at a bank. 

During a traffic stop, Hernandez gave officers an ID card of a deceased person. 

Hernandez has previous charges of retail theft and issuing a worthless check.

Judge Scott Horne set a $1,000 signature bond and no contact orders.

