Man arrested after stealing check, showing false ID

A Melrose man was booked in La Crosse County jail after stealing a check and using a false ID.
Marcos Hernandez, 35, was charged Thursday with identity theft -- avoidance; obstructing an officer; and misdemeanor theft, all as a repeater.
According to the criminal complaint, a woman reported a bill payment was taken from her mailbox on Sept. 21. Hernandez was later reported for attempting to cash the check at a bank.
During a traffic stop, Hernandez gave officers an ID card of a deceased person.
Hernandez has previous charges of retail theft and issuing a worthless check.
Judge Scott Horne set a $1,000 signature bond and no contact orders.
