Man arrested after using fecal matter to graffiti school door

An arrest was made Wednesday and a La Crosse man charged Thursday after the discovery of a harmful image created with human fecal matter.

Alfredo Alanis III, 34, was charged Thursday with felony graffiti and disorderly conduct, both with a hate crime enhancer.

According to the criminal complaint, officers on Aug. 13 were dispatched on a vandalism complaint at Logan High School. Officers found a swastika graffitied on a glass door of the school. It was determined the image was painted using human fecal matter, with a bag containing soiled napkins hanging on the door.

A review of security footage from the School District of La Crosse showed the suspect to be Alanis, who has a criminal history.

On Wednesday, officers spotted Alanis walking on a South Side street and took him into custody.

Judge Ramona Gonzalez set a $1,000 signature bond.