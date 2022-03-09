Man arrested for stealing, kicking officer

A La Crosse man was arrested March 8 after stealing from a Kwik Trip and repeatedly kicking an officer.

Edward Bobnar, 37, was charged Wednesday with battery to a law enforcement officer; resisting an officer causing a soft tissue injury to an officer; two counts of misdemeanor retail theft - intentionally take; two counts of disorderly conduct; felony bail jumping-new crimes; and misdemeanor bail jumping-new crimes.

According to the criminal complaint, police were called to Kwik Trip at 506 Cass St. after Bobnar stole food items, consuming them in the gas station bathroom, before going behind the cash register to steal cigarettes and a lighter and then fleeing on foot.

Bobnar, who had a no contact order with Kwik Trip in place and was out on two bonds, was apprehended and handcuffed by police. Bobnar began struggling and yelling and kicked an officer in the chest and the face. According to the report, a pipe commonly used to smoke methamphetamine dropped from Bobnar's pocket.

Bobnar two days prior had stolen cigarettes from a Kwik Trip in Onalaska, per the complaint.

Judge Gloria Doyle set at $2,500 cash bond.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

