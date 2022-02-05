Man arrested for suspected OWI after crashing car, attempting to flee

A man was arrested Feb. 4 on suspicion of OWI after crashing his car and fleeing the scene.

According to a release from the La Crosse County Sheriff's Department, deputies, along with troopers from the Wisconsin State Patrol, were dispatched at 9:23 p.m. Friday to County Road B, Township of Barre, for a single person vehicle accident with injuries.

The driver, Austin Olson, 25, fled on foot after law enforcement arrived but was located shortly after. Olson refused medical treatment despite being identified as injured. Per the report, Olson was arrested for suspected operating under the influence and other unspecified charges, with investigation indicating speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.

Also responding to the incident were West Salem First Responders and Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance.

