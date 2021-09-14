Man arrested on felony warrants found carrying sword, wearing pouch filled with meth

A La Crosse man with felony warrants was arrested Sept. 6, discovered wearing a lanyard pouch filled with drugs and carrying a homemade sword.
Dylan Nash, 29, was charged Tuesday with felony bail jumping-new crimes, possession of methamphetamine, criminal damage to property and resisting an officer.
An officer who confirmed Nash had open felony warrants saw him walking last week and attempted to arrest him. Nash refused to stop, according to the police report, and told officers he was a "seventh degree black belt and could get away at any time."
Nash was carrying what he later called his "dream sword," an item which resembled a mic boom with a 22- inch copper blade. Nash "attempted to sharpen it" while police were present, per the report.
Nash resisted officers' attempts to detain him and did not follow verbal commands. Officers were able to take away the sword and a metal camera tripod which Nash was also holding. One officer completed a knee strike, per the report, and stated her finger was injured and sunglasses broken during the struggle with Nash.
Officers ultimately were able to secure Nash in two sets of handcuffs.
Nash was found to have multiple pieces of burnt tinfoil on his person and a lanyard around his neck with a pouch filled with 2 grams of methamphetamine.
A preliminary hearing for Nash has been scheduled for Sept. 21.
From Tribune files: Life in the La Crosse area in the 1950s
1951: La Crosse Central High School
1951: YMCA at Seventh and Main streets
1954: Triangle Cafe
1954: Estell Tall Fashions
1954: Howards Clothes
1954: Crescent Jewelers
1954: Tom's Speedometer Shop
1954: YMCA basketball
1954: 5 and 10-cent Store fire
1955: La Crosse Beauty School
1956: Christmas shoppers in downtown La Crosse
1956: Central High School Memorial Day assembly
1957: Kroger
1957: Jackson Plaza
1957: Old Style newspaper advertisement
1958: 1st National Bank
1958: State Bank of La Crosse
1958: Heat exchanger plant
1958: American Legion parade
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.