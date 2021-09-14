 Skip to main content
Man arrested on felony warrants found carrying sword, wearing pouch filled with meth
A La Crosse man with felony warrants was arrested Sept. 6, discovered wearing a lanyard pouch filled with drugs and carrying a homemade sword.

Dylan Nash

Dylan Nash

Dylan Nash, 29, was charged Tuesday with felony bail jumping-new crimes, possession of methamphetamine, criminal damage to property and resisting an officer.

An officer who confirmed Nash had open felony warrants saw him walking last week and attempted to arrest him. Nash refused to stop, according to the police report, and told officers he was a "seventh degree black belt and could get away at any time."

Nash was carrying what he later called his "dream sword," an item which resembled a mic boom with a 22- inch copper blade. Nash "attempted to sharpen it" while police were present, per the report.

Nash resisted officers' attempts to detain him and did not follow verbal commands. Officers were able to take away the sword and a metal camera tripod which Nash was also holding. One officer completed a knee strike, per the report, and stated her finger was injured and sunglasses broken during the struggle with Nash.

Officers ultimately were able to secure Nash in two sets of handcuffs. 

Nash was found to have multiple pieces of burnt tinfoil on his person and a lanyard around his neck with a pouch filled with 2 grams of methamphetamine. 

A preliminary hearing for Nash has been scheduled for Sept. 21.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

