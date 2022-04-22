Man charged with stealing credit card from apartment while victim slept

A 30 year old man appeared in La Crosse County Circuit Court Friday on charges of breaking into a residence and stealing a credit card.

Tyler Peterson was charged with burglary of a building or dwelling; felony bail jumping-new crimes; and theft by acquisition of a credit card.

According to video surveillance, Peterson two weeks ago entered an apartment building, using a syringe needle to disarm the lock. Peterson was seen entering an upper floor apartment two times within the span of a half hour, leaving the second time with a wallet. The victim was asleep during the theft, per the criminal complaint.

The stolen credit card was used at two gas stations and a vending machine, with charges totaling around $30.

After responding to a theft complaint at Menards, police located Peterson nearby, with the stolen credit card in his pocket.

Peterson, who was on felony bond and had a DOC warrant, became "erratic" when stopped by police. Peterson stated he was in possession of the credit card because "it was a matter of national security" and claimed he worked for the NSA and FBI.

Judge Elliot Levine set a $2,500 signature bond.

