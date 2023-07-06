The Jackson County Sheriff's Office has identified the person found dead June 30 in the town of Alma.
Andrew J. Frechette, 55, of Beaver Dam, was discovered unresponsive in the in the parking lot of Jimmy's InBetween Gentlemen’s Club on Highway 12 shortly before 2 a.m. The sheriff's office described the death as suspicious and that the case remains open. Investigators from the Wisconsin Department of Justice have joined the case.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Jackson County Communications Center at 715-284-5357 or report a tip to Jackson County Crimestoppers at jacksoncountycrimestoppers.com or by calling 1-800-228-3203, ext. 199.