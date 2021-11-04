Man previously imprisoned for homicide charged with strangulation, stalking

A man previously incarcerated for homicide was arrested after strangling and stalking a woman.

Johnny Foster, 46, of La Crosse was charged Thursday with felony intimidation of a victim; strangulation and suffocation; stalking with previous conviction of violent crime; misdemeanor battery; possession of an illegally obtained prescription; and disorderly conduct, all as a repeater.

On Nov. 3, the victim told police she had been attacked by Foster outside a bar shortly after midnight on Oct. 31. Per the criminal complaint, Foster struck the victim, threw her onto the roof of a car, and strangled her. The victim stated she struggled to breathe and began blacking out from the strangulation.

Foster told the victim if she reported the incident, he would kill her, according the police report. The victim was evaluated at the hospital and had a visible abrasion and swelling and redness on her neck and bruising on her abdomen, the report states.

The victim stated Foster repeatedly drove by her residence in the two days after the attack, and would honk his horn, screech the car wheels, and play loud music as he passed. The victim also reported being followed in her car by Foster.

Upon arrest, Foster was found in possession of a prescription drugs.

Foster was given a $500 cash bond and no contact order.

Foster has previous charges from Milwaukee County, including a first degree reckless homicide conviction in 1994. Foster was incarcerated from October 1994 to June 2020.

