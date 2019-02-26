ROCHESTER, Minn. — The La Crosse-Rochester Chapter of Project Management Institute will host its annual Focused on Project Success conference on March 8 at the Mayo Clinic Civic Center in Rochester.
The event’s theme, Be a Champion of Change, will focus on leadership, technical project management skills and strategic and business management. The opening keynote will discuss diversity and inclusion, especially how organizations can recognize and leverage people’s talents to promote growth.
The conference, presented in collaboration with the Rochester Community and Technical College, also has new corporate sponsors, Trissential and the MBA Program at Viterbo University in La Crosse, said Wale Elegbede, incoming board president for the La Crosse-Rochester Project Management Chapter.
“The value for project management cannot be overstated,” Elegbede said. “Industry reports suggest that 9.9 percent of every dollar was wasted due to poor project performance. That’s $99 million for every $ 1 billion of investment.”
The conference costs $185 — $95 for undergraduate students — and includes breakfast, lunch and snacks. More conference information is available at the RCTC website.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.