Prompted by a decline in funding for music education, the Blue Stars Drum & Bugle Corp will give back to local music programs through a 5K fun run fundraiser starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 15, in the Myrick Park main shelter.
Each participant will have the option to give a portion of their registration fee, $30 per person, to the band program of their choice. For each person who signs up for the race, a $10 donation from the Blue Stars will go directly back into local community band programs.
Packet pick-up and day-of registration starts at 8 a.m. in Myrick Park, and runners of the path following the marsh trails will be entertained by groups of performers playing horns or spinning color guard equipment.
After the run concludes, the Blue Start will perform at 10 a.m.
From 4 to 10 p.m., the Blue Stars will perform during the Family Day event at Maple Grove Venues in West Salem. Reservations are required for the reception, performance of "Call of the Wild," sit down dinner, and Hall of Fame Induction presentation. This year's Hall of Fame Inductees are Bruce Furlano, Kevin Hanson and Greg Struve.
At the end of June, the River City Rhapsody Show at the Rochester Regional Stadium also will feature the Blue Stars Drum & Bugle Corp, with gates opening at 5 p.m. For tickets and more information, visit rivercityrhapsody.com.
