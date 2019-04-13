Try 3 months for $3

The following students were chosen as the March Students of the Month at Holmen Middle School.

6th grade

  • Adalyn Goodell, daughter of Chris Goodell and Shannon Eikenberry-Goodell
  • Elise Venner, daughter of Amy and Richard Venner
  • Jackson Jeffers, son of Samuel and Andrea Jeffers

7th grade

  • Autumn Burkhalter, daughter of Timothy and Kimberly Burkhalter
  • Kalia Yang, daughter of Xe Lor
  • Brian Wirth, son of Kelly Wirth

8th grade

  • Elliot Lacasse, son of Charles and Melissa Lacasse
  • Drew Tengblad, son of Andy and Andrea Tengblad
  • Liberty Butterfield, daughter of Amy Butterfield

