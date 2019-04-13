The following students were chosen as the March Students of the Month at Holmen Middle School.
6th grade
- Adalyn Goodell, daughter of Chris Goodell and Shannon Eikenberry-Goodell
- Elise Venner, daughter of Amy and Richard Venner
- Jackson Jeffers, son of Samuel and Andrea Jeffers
7th grade
- Autumn Burkhalter, daughter of Timothy and Kimberly Burkhalter
- Kalia Yang, daughter of Xe Lor
- Brian Wirth, son of Kelly Wirth
8th grade
- Elliot Lacasse, son of Charles and Melissa Lacasse
- Drew Tengblad, son of Andy and Andrea Tengblad
- Liberty Butterfield, daughter of Amy Butterfield
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.