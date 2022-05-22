Marcou publishes 275th book

David Joseph Marcou, award-winning La Crosse writer-photographer recently published his 275th book, “You Don’t Know Honey, Until You Try Some Vinegar Too,” along with two books of poems.

Spirit of America, Vol. 190 is his 275th title so far and includes a report about 25 years of mysterious river deaths (14) at La Crosse (1997-2022). He used to report on those deaths for state newspapers including the Tribune, but expanded this report to further answer once-unanswered questions and help prevent future drownings. It also includes his drama about UW’s 1970 Sterling Hall anti-war bombing, “Bloody Math,” plus photos by Marcou and Ireland’s Paul Curran.