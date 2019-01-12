As a result of a recent fall that I suffered, I wish to give out a huge thank you to La Crescent Police Chief Doug Stavenau, La Crescent First Responders, the employees of the La Crescent post office and anyone I may have missed who came to my aid and assistance.
My gratitude for your concern for my care and welfare cannot be completely expressed in a few words. Again, thank you.
Margaret Berg, La Crescent
