Marianne La Buche sculpture added to park in Prairie du Chien

Marianne La Buche is the sixth life size bronze sculpture installed in the Mississippi River Sculpture Park in Prairie du Chien.
She joins Black Hawk, Dr. Wm. Beaumont, Victorian Lady, Julian Coryer Voyageur and Emma Big Bear.
This historic monument is developing, one sculpture at a time, to illustrate the deep history and prehistory of this confluence region where the Wisconsin River meets the great Mississippi. You may view more about the park and future sculptures planned at mississippiriversculpturepark.com.
Visitors are welcome 24/7 all year long. This sculpture park is located just east of Villa Louis on St. Feriole Island at Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin.
IN PHOTOS: Mississippi River Sculpture Park in Prairie du Chien
