Marine Corps' Fat Albert plane delivers for Blue Angel flight team

"In the end, it's six aircraft together," he said. "It shows that precision of flight."

None of it would happen without the logistical support of Fat Albert.

"We're the logistics behind getting the team to and from the show," Huckeba said. "Once we get on the ground, it takes every single member of this team to get all six jets up to perform the flight demonstration."

In addition to personnel, the C-130T carries 35,000 pounds of equipment.

"It's not built for comfort, but it's built for everything we need," Huckeba said. "Everything fits together like parts of a jigsaw puzzle."

For Navy Logistics Specialist 2 Brian Hubbard, La Crosse marked his first road trip with Blue Angel team. He acknowledged the tight quarters inside Fat Albert.

"It's a little snug, but it gets us to and from the shows," Hubbard said. "It's nothing we can't handle. This is our family. This our team."

Hubbard, one of the team members responsible for the maintenance of the jets and procuring parts, said he's proud to be part of a group that promotes the Navy's mission and "shows the world what the Navy and Marine Corps are really about."