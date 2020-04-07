You are the owner of this article.
Marine Credit Union donates $5 million for COVID-19 fight
Marine Credit Union will commit more than $5 million in support of area communities in light of the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency.

The relief will be delivered through programs, including sustained employment, loan payment relief programs, compassion calls and $50,000 a month to support area businesses and nonprofit organizations affected by the outbreak.

Members who have been impacted are invited to call 800-923-7280 for more information and to seek help.-

