ONALASKA — Friends and partners of Marine Credit Union donated more than $100,000 to support financial literacy and charitable causes in Midwest communities as part of the fourth annual Marine Credit Union Foundation Golf Outing held Aug. 1 at Cedar Creek Country Club.
Funds raised will advance the work of the nonprofit MCU Foundation, including the Finding HOME financial literacy program for credit challenged borrowers.
Since 2014, the MCU Foundation has donated nearly $598,000 to more than 870 charitable causes in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Illinois and Iowa.
