Marines conduct crucial cold weather training at Fort McCoy

Marines with the 6th Marine Regiment of Camp Lejuene, N.C., participated in training earlier this month in the Cold-Weather Operations Course (CWOC) Class 22-01 at Fort McCoy.

More than 150 Marines participated in the course that was temporarily reworked to support the training needs of the Marines. CWOC staff ran three, three-day field training exercise courses with the Marines from Dec. 1 to 9.

After the first CWOC class completes its training, the CWOC training team of instructors will also conduct five more 14-day training sessions of CWOC into March 2022.

CWOC lead instructor Hunter Heard, who teaches the course with fellow instructors Joe Ernst, Manny Ortiz, and Brian Seaman, explained how the first class of the 2021-22 season for CWOC was organized.

“So this season will start with Class 22-01 being dedicated to the 6th Marine Regiment,” said Hunter Heard, site lead and senior CWOC instructor with contractor Veterans Range Solutions supporting the Fort McCoy Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security, which oversees the training.

“Phase one of that class training began with Joe and I going to Camp Lejeune (N.C.) to teach platform classes to approximately 150 Marines,” Heard said. “Phase 2 was when the Marines deployed to Fort McCoy on Dec. 1. ... For the 6th Marines, their phase three will then be a deployment to Norway. For us, we will receive one more group of Marines out of Cherry Point (N.C.) from Dec. 14 to 17 as well, and we will run them through a similar field training exercise lane like the first groups of Marines.”

The CWOC is modeled after the Cold-Weather Leader Course taught by the Army Northern Warfare Training Center at Black Rapids, Alaska.

During regular training, students learn about a wide range of cold-weather subjects, including skiing and snowshoe training, how to use ahkio sleds and the Arctic 10-person cold-weather tent, and how to build improvised shelters. For each class, students start with classroom training and then move into various aspects of field training.

Also during the 14-day courses, students complete miles of ruck marching in the snow and cold, Ernst said.

Sometimes students move in snowshoes and skis covering dozens of miles. Students also complete training terrain and weather analysis, camouflage and concealment, and risk management. They also learn about properly wearing issued cold-weather clothing and how to prevent cold-weather injuries.

