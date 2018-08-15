Mark Moran has seen his share of novelties and oddities during his career as an antiques appraiser, but a canister of human remains was a first.
To be fair, the owners of the object weren't aware of its contents when they brought it to one of Moran's public appraisal events. Explaining they had found the copper vessel in a swamp, they popped the lid off what proved to be an urn, shaking out a pile of ashes on the table.
"I said, 'Gee, you dumped Uncle Harry,'" Moran recalled. "That's OK — ashes to ashes. I just hope they didn't put anything else in it."
While the random urn ended up being polished and put on display in the couple's home, full-time appraiser Moran has seen many go items go on to auction, selling for thousands, or becoming treasured family heirlooms.
On Saturday, Moran will be on hand to help community members uncover the history of their own items and artifacts, offering free appraisals from 1 to 5 p.m. at the La Crosse Public Library. The public is invited to pre-register an item or just drop in and watch Moran in action.
The event will be capped at 40 items, with about four minutes dedicated to examining and explaining each object's origins, use and historical context, as well as assessing any damage and potential restoration.
Moran will also give an estimated value and, if desired, advice on selling the item. Moran does not purchase or take sales commission on items brought to events.
"We always have a wonderful turnout," said Moran, who has done two previous appraisal events at the library. "And some wonderful items."
Moran, 65, of Iola, Wis., began his foray into appraisal seven years ago after being let go from his job as senior editor of antiques and collectibles books at Krause Publications.
A collector and seller himself since the 1980s, Moran found his niche in helping others identify and value their items, appearing at some 800 events around the Midwest since 2011, including more than 130 so far this year.
Moran developed his expertise and knack for antiques — he specializes in fine and folk art and Americana — through his discussions with fellow collectors as well as his work as a contributing editor for Antique Trader magazine, editor of Antique Review East magazine, editorial director of F+W Media's Antiques Group and author or co-author of 27 books on antiques and collectibles.
During the past 40 years, Moran has built up impressive database in his head, as well as utilizing several go-to web databases.
During public appraisals, Moran pulls up online information on the spot, allowing the item's owner to see historical information and possible sales records for similar objects. Age doesn't always equal value — fish fossils dating back 150 million years sell for about $100 — and others objects cycle in and out of worth.
"Taste's change, collecting habits change," Moran explained. "Things that were hot 30 years ago are ice cold today."
For many, Moran says, money isn't the motive for an appraisal. Rather, "They just want to know if the story they've heard all their lives is true."
Pocket watches often prove particularly rewarding, with few aware that inscriptions are often enclosed behind the face. When Moran pries off the back to reveal the dedication, people are fascinated to find new meaning in something they've had in their family for generations.
"That's the best feeling," Moran said.
While many items brought to him are priceless with nostalgia, the occasional object proves worth its weight in cash.
Among the most profitable pieces Moran has appraised are an $8,000 1910 Tiffany Acorn Lamp, left in a home when it was sold in 1945 and kept by the new owner for seven decades, and a pair of inherited cloisonne elephants that ultimately sold for $12,000.
During an in-home appraisal, Moran examined a set of stork bookends made of bronze, marble and ivory that later fetched $15,000 at auction.
Treasures are uncovered on a daily basis, Moran says. One man brought an oil painting of a 1950s pin-up girl to an event, having purchased it for $5 at a yard sale. Upon inspection, Moran determined it was the work of popular graphic artist Harry Ekman, and the painting's owner ended up making a $16,000 profit after putting it up for auction.
Moran's events allow those who can't afford an "elaborate certiﬁed appraisal" or attend an Antiques Roadshow the opportunity to uncover the meaning behind their most beloved or curious finds, with an opportunity for both education and entertainment. Moran likes to sprinkle in tales of appraisals past and, if he finds himself stumped, will reach out to colleagues to help individuals with identifying their wares.
Moran relishes his job, with each day bringing thrilling new finds and a bevy of queries from the curious.
"I'm just tickled this idea I had eight years ago has been so popular," Moran said. "It's an endless treasure hunt."
To register an item for appraisal, call the library at 608-789-7100 or stop at the information desk. Registration is available until 1 p.m. Saturday or until all time slots are filled.
Items eligible for appraisal include fine art, glassware, advertisements, toys and dolls, books, clocks, instruments, folk art, glass and metal ware, small furniture and sports memorabilia.
Excluded items include weapons, coins and paper money and fine jewelry.
Moran also offers home visits for $75 per hour. Contact Moran at 715-281-5060 or email moranm1953@gmail.com for an in home appraisal.
