Mark Thomas: A Red Cross call for more humanitarians

The forecast was grim. Storms were coming, with the capacity to produce tornadoes, bursts of rain and lightning strikes. It was spread across our state, including a direct hit on the 15,000 campers at a popular aircraft show in Oshkosh.

Still, I knew no matter what this storm threw at us, we were in good hands. American Red Cross volunteers like Cliff, Becky and Chris were bringing supplies to an evacuation center for families, including those campers, to safely ride out the rough weather. American Red Cross volunteers like Sharon, Federico and Mark were remotely helping as incidents came in across Wisconsin, providing relief for families put out of their homes by ripped off roofs and fires. American Red Cross volunteers like Debbie and Steve were out in neighborhoods the next morning, bringing people clean up supplies, recovery assistance and, sometimes most important of all, comfort.

These are our volunteers, but they’re also your neighbors. And after a challenging 16 months — where volunteer numbers have declined even though needs have not — I’m asking you to consider joining these local heroes as a disaster volunteer with the world’s largest humanitarian organization.