Market on the Mississippi holding handmade shopping event

Market on the Mississippi is hosting its Spring 2022 shopping event next week, its largest yet with over 40 local vendors.

The event, being held at MGV, W4142 Hwy. B, West Salem, will highlight small businesses and handmakers. Items for sale include home decor, gift, crafts, apparel, food, bath and body products and accessories. A food truck will be onsite, with coffee and cocktails available.

VIP tickets are offered for an early shopping day, with time slots from noon to 6 p.m. Friday, April 29. Tickets are $2-$8 and available for purchase at https://www.upcyclingbyamy.com/event-tickets. Friday tickets can also be purchased at the door for an additional $2.

No admission is required for Saturday, when the event will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/MarketontheMississippi or https://www.instagram.com/marketonthemississippi.

