Marquette casino is back in business

The Casino Queen Marquette, Iowa, faced “pretty significant” economic impact during its almost two and a half month closure, the casino’s marketing manager Amy White said.

The casino is hoping to make up the loss in upcoming months.

The casino’s ownership company Casino Queen, Inc., did pay all of the employees’ health insurance and other benefits during the closure.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has allowed for casinos to reopen at more than 50% capacity as of June 10, with the original reopening allowed on June 1, according to the Iowa Gambling Association website.

Social distancing should be emphasized and masks should be recommended.

The slot machines must be distanced from each other.

Thorough cleaning must continue to be conducted.

Protocols will be created and followed by the individual casinos.

For the Casino Queen Marquette, White said, “People were ready to come back.”

It is recommended that customers use face masks, but they are not required to. Casino staff must wear masks, though.