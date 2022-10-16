Marriage licenses (copy)

The following people applied for marriage licences in La Crosse County:
James Anderson and Kaitlyn Komay, both of Onalaska
Thomas Arena and Nicole Liebig, both of Dakota
Cade Batzler of Minneapolis and Sarah Kopp of Robbinsdale
Kory Beerkircher and Josie Bauer, both of Holmen
Autumn Blakey and Beth Kramer, both of West Salem
Tyler Boudry and Allison Rigotti, both of Onalaska
Kendrick Desrosiers and Bethany Boecker, both of La Crosse
Seth Deuman and Kirsten Arm, both of Hillsborough
E. Anthony Dobson and Samantha Marcelain, both of Hamilton
Brandon Kindt and Mackenzie Bruce, both of Onalaska
Tyler Kneifl and Autumn Larkin, both of Onalaska
Stephen Lee and Nichole Klingeman, both of La Crosse
Alex Lindahl and Kristin Alderman, both of Shelby
Andrew Logue and Rachael Horne, both of Onalaska
Andrew Mikula and Amy Garvin, both of Holmen
Hunter Roberts and Abbey Dupont, both of La Crosse
David Schams and Susan Pielhop, both of La Crosse
Brandon Slocum and Alexandria Kvenvold, both of Saint Charles
Theodore Thurston and Denise Bermeer, both of Tomah
Samuel Vega Batista and Mikayla Voigt, both of Ankeny