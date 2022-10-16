Marriage licenses (copy)

The following people applied for marriage licences in La Crosse County:

James Anderson and Kaitlyn Komay, both of Onalaska

Thomas Arena and Nicole Liebig, both of Dakota

Cade Batzler of Minneapolis and Sarah Kopp of Robbinsdale

Kory Beerkircher and Josie Bauer, both of Holmen

Autumn Blakey and Beth Kramer, both of West Salem

Tyler Boudry and Allison Rigotti, both of Onalaska

Kendrick Desrosiers and Bethany Boecker, both of La Crosse

Seth Deuman and Kirsten Arm, both of Hillsborough

E. Anthony Dobson and Samantha Marcelain, both of Hamilton

Brandon Kindt and Mackenzie Bruce, both of Onalaska

Tyler Kneifl and Autumn Larkin, both of Onalaska

Stephen Lee and Nichole Klingeman, both of La Crosse

Alex Lindahl and Kristin Alderman, both of Shelby

Andrew Logue and Rachael Horne, both of Onalaska

Andrew Mikula and Amy Garvin, both of Holmen

Hunter Roberts and Abbey Dupont, both of La Crosse

David Schams and Susan Pielhop, both of La Crosse

Brandon Slocum and Alexandria Kvenvold, both of Saint Charles

Theodore Thurston and Denise Bermeer, both of Tomah

Samuel Vega Batista and Mikayla Voigt, both of Ankeny