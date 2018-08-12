Subscribe for 33¢ / day

The following have applied for a marriage license in La Crosse County:

Robert Belisle Jr. and Linda Pickett, town of Shelby

Shay Benedict and Jordan Merfeld, Onalaska

Sean Bortz and Shawnna Jo Bonney, Onalaska

Matthew Doyle and Hope Lambie, La Crosse

James Haugen and Tania Moser, Onalaska

Eric Helgerson and Kimberly Foster, La Crosse

Chad Hendrickson and Laura Bjorkman, Holmen.

Jeremy Janzen and Merrysa Magaro, town of Farmington

Reed Knepper and Anna Ciokiewicz, town of Holland

Lucas Langreck, Rochester, and Courtney Rausch, town Hamilton

Scott Pataska and Yvette Rivera, Holmen

Wilson Ricks, Clayton, and Chelsea Begeman, Raleigh

Lucas Wavra and Raven Thienes, La Crosse

Alex Wuensch, La Crosse, and Addie Tourville, town of Barre

