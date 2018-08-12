The following have applied for a marriage license in La Crosse County:
Robert Belisle Jr. and Linda Pickett, town of Shelby
Shay Benedict and Jordan Merfeld, Onalaska
Sean Bortz and Shawnna Jo Bonney, Onalaska
Matthew Doyle and Hope Lambie, La Crosse
James Haugen and Tania Moser, Onalaska
Eric Helgerson and Kimberly Foster, La Crosse
Chad Hendrickson and Laura Bjorkman, Holmen.
Jeremy Janzen and Merrysa Magaro, town of Farmington
Reed Knepper and Anna Ciokiewicz, town of Holland
Lucas Langreck, Rochester, and Courtney Rausch, town Hamilton
Scott Pataska and Yvette Rivera, Holmen
Wilson Ricks, Clayton, and Chelsea Begeman, Raleigh
Lucas Wavra and Raven Thienes, La Crosse
Alex Wuensch, La Crosse, and Addie Tourville, town of Barre
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.