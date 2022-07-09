 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marriage licenses

These people have filed for marriage licenses in La Crosse County:

  • Jordan Borowski to Noelle Covarrubias, both of Rochester
  • John Clements to Brittany Zinnel, both of Washington
  • Benjamin Groth, Onalaska, to Harley Paul, La Crosse
  • Travis Haugstad to Carly Cleveland, both of Caledonia
  • Chad Kingsbury to Stephanie Koetting, both of Holmen
  • Steven McCluskey to Wendy Williamson, both of Onlaska
  • Marcus Plaehn to Madalen O'Byrne, both of Spring Valley
  • Brian Reynolds to Renee Weston, both of La Crosse
  • Daniel Schauf, West Salem, to Gretchen Boyington, Oak Creek
  • Derek Swets to Jennifer Campbell, both of St. Louis Park
  • Robert Wendt to Emily Gunderson, both of La Crescent
  • Jack Wolf to Debra Perry, both of La Crosse
