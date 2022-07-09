These people have filed for marriage licenses in La Crosse County:
- Jordan Borowski to Noelle Covarrubias, both of Rochester
- John Clements to Brittany Zinnel, both of Washington
- Benjamin Groth, Onalaska, to Harley Paul, La Crosse
- Travis Haugstad to Carly Cleveland, both of Caledonia
- Chad Kingsbury to Stephanie Koetting, both of Holmen
- Steven McCluskey to Wendy Williamson, both of Onlaska
- Marcus Plaehn to Madalen O'Byrne, both of Spring Valley
- Brian Reynolds to Renee Weston, both of La Crosse
- Daniel Schauf, West Salem, to Gretchen Boyington, Oak Creek
- Derek Swets to Jennifer Campbell, both of St. Louis Park
- Robert Wendt to Emily Gunderson, both of La Crescent
- Jack Wolf to Debra Perry, both of La Crosse