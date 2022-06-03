These people have filed for marriage licenses in La Crosse County:
Kaiden Condos and Justine Jensen, both of Onalaska
Quincy Giese and Mackenzie Stetzer, both of Barre
Jason Guentz and Nichole Imhoff, both of La Crosse
Tanner Hayes and Alexa Flores Schmitz, both of Winona
Carl Hole and Krista Komay, both of West Salem
Joshua Jackson and Jenna Schweizer, both of Farmington
Matthew Kuszewski of Mary Esther, Florida, and Makayla Kramer of La Crosse
Draven Mayberry and Linh Goar, both of Onalaska
Bret McFerrin and Dana Webb, both of Minneapolis
Cody Nicholson and Kiley Klauer, both of West Salem
Matthew Rozzell and Hally Holzwarth, both of Hanska
Roman Somogy and Stephanie Fitzsimmons, both of Elmhurst
People are also reading…
Payton Steiner and Nicole Gross, both of West Salem
Aaron Tracy and Carly Davis, both of Rockland
Timothy Varecka, Tucson, and Lynette Smith, Gurnee
Alexander Vu, La Crosse, and Mongchee Lee, Menomonie
Zachery Wallenfang and Elizabeth May, both of La Crosse
Donald Winske Sr. and Barbara Dunst, both of Holmen
Derek Zwiefel and Ellie Hagen, both of La Crosse