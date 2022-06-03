 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marriage licenses

These people have filed for marriage licenses in La Crosse County:

Kaiden Condos and Justine Jensen, both of Onalaska

Quincy Giese and Mackenzie Stetzer, both of Barre

Jason Guentz and Nichole Imhoff, both of La Crosse

Tanner Hayes and Alexa Flores Schmitz, both of Winona

Carl Hole and Krista Komay, both of West Salem

Joshua Jackson and Jenna Schweizer, both of Farmington

Matthew Kuszewski of Mary Esther, Florida, and Makayla Kramer of La Crosse

Draven Mayberry and Linh Goar, both of Onalaska

Bret McFerrin and Dana Webb, both of Minneapolis

Cody Nicholson and Kiley Klauer, both of West Salem

Matthew Rozzell and Hally Holzwarth, both of Hanska

Roman Somogy and Stephanie Fitzsimmons, both of Elmhurst

Payton Steiner and Nicole Gross, both of West Salem

Aaron Tracy and Carly Davis, both of Rockland

Timothy Varecka, Tucson, and Lynette Smith, Gurnee

Alexander Vu, La Crosse, and Mongchee Lee, Menomonie

Zachery Wallenfang and Elizabeth May, both of La Crosse

Donald Winske Sr. and Barbara Dunst, both of Holmen

Derek Zwiefel and Ellie Hagen, both of La Crosse 

