The following people have applied for marriage licenses in La Crosse County:
- Brandon Bartz to Loren Abbrederis, both of La Crosse
- Justin Blum to Melissa Yingst, both of La Crosse
- Paul Boehme to Lisa Boehme, both of Onalaska
- Abdul Cole to Sydney Berutti, both of La Crosse
- Tyler Deal to Brittany Campbell, both of La Crosse
- Antonio Diotalevi to Amber Kistler, both of La Crosse
- Scott Egland to Tammy Polodna, both of Onalaska
- Nicholas Filla, Holmen, to Hannah Haggerty, Holland
- Devin Flick to Hannah Felch, both of La Crosse
- Tyler Garavalia to Sara Clements, both of West Salem
- Shawn Hanson to Kimberly Girard, both of Medary
- Noah Jacobson, Greenfield, to Victoria Schouweiler, La Crescent
- Will Johnson to Cheyenne Dietsche, both of La Crosse
- Trevor Jones to Abigail Althoff, both of West Salem
- ALex Little to Leah Wiegman, both of Kasson
- Trevor Ludeking to Larae Tessman, both of La Crosse
- Tyler Muras to Kasi Marg, both of Winona
- Scott Olson to Cindy Reed, both of La Crosse
- Maxwell Paulson, West Salem, Andrea Calmes, Onalaska
- Dylan Petrowiak to Laura Latterell, both of Byron
- Gavin Sauers, Lewiston, Paige Wenzel, Winona
- Mark Smith to Amber Hofland, both of La Crosse
- Wade Smith to Cassandra Risberg, both of La Crosse