Marriage licenses

The following people have applied for marriage licenses in La Crosse County:

  • Brandon Bartz to Loren Abbrederis, both of La Crosse
  • Justin Blum to Melissa Yingst, both of La Crosse
  • Paul Boehme to Lisa Boehme, both of Onalaska
  • Abdul Cole to Sydney Berutti, both of La Crosse
  • Tyler Deal to Brittany Campbell, both of La Crosse
  • Antonio Diotalevi to Amber Kistler, both of La Crosse
  • Scott Egland to Tammy Polodna, both of Onalaska
  • Nicholas Filla, Holmen, to Hannah Haggerty, Holland
  • Devin Flick to Hannah Felch, both of La Crosse
  • Tyler Garavalia to Sara Clements, both of West Salem
  • Shawn Hanson to Kimberly Girard, both of Medary
  • Noah Jacobson, Greenfield, to Victoria Schouweiler, La Crescent
  • Will Johnson to Cheyenne Dietsche, both of La Crosse
  • Trevor Jones to Abigail Althoff, both of West Salem
  • ALex Little to Leah Wiegman, both of Kasson
  • Trevor Ludeking to Larae Tessman, both of La Crosse
  • Tyler Muras to Kasi Marg, both of Winona
  • Scott Olson to Cindy Reed, both of La Crosse
  • Maxwell Paulson, West Salem, Andrea Calmes, Onalaska
  • Dylan Petrowiak to Laura Latterell, both of Byron
  • Gavin Sauers, Lewiston, Paige Wenzel, Winona
  • Mark Smith to Amber Hofland, both of La Crosse
  • Wade Smith to Cassandra Risberg, both of La Crosse 
