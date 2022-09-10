The following people applied for marriage licenses in La Crosse County:
- Heather Asleson to Jamie Dropp, both of Farmington
- Christopher Birkeness to Corrie Brague, both of Onalaska
- Marwin Goff to Kathleen Mueller, both of La Crosse
- Riley Holte to Kathryn Lichtie, both of Holmen
- Andrew Johnson to Keanna Belau, both of La Crosse
- Douglas Jones to Shallan Rhea, both of La Crosse
- Riliegh Kronebusch to Ashley Sturgis, both of Plainview
- Matthew Meyer to Katelin Weise, both of Bangor
- Chad Millard to Jessyca Koch, both of La Crosse
- Douglas Moericke to Nancy McGuire, both of Holmen
- Jacob Pong, La Crosse, to Esther Pearson, Austin
- Chandler Quirk, Lansing, to Cassy Carson, Waukon
- Gene Rochester to Meredith Emery, both of La Crosse
- Daniel Roshell to Teresa Stetzer, both of Caledonia
- Alexander Schulte to Morgan Merfeld, both of Fort Collins
- Alexander Stewart to Callyn Haupert, both of Holmen
- Kent Swan to Paula Schrabeck, both of Onalaska
- Mitchel Welsh to Riley Barton, both of Caledonia
- Gregory Yahnke to Barbara Norby, both of Holland
- Connor Zager to Jessica Netzer, both of Trempealeau