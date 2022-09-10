 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marriage licenses

The following people applied for marriage licenses in La Crosse County:

  • Heather Asleson to Jamie Dropp, both of Farmington
  • Christopher Birkeness to Corrie Brague, both of Onalaska
  • Marwin Goff to Kathleen Mueller, both of La Crosse
  • Riley Holte to Kathryn Lichtie, both of Holmen
  • Andrew Johnson to Keanna Belau, both of La Crosse
  • Douglas Jones to Shallan Rhea, both of La Crosse
  • Riliegh Kronebusch to Ashley Sturgis, both of Plainview
  • Matthew Meyer to Katelin Weise, both of Bangor
  • Chad Millard to Jessyca Koch, both of La Crosse
  • Douglas Moericke to Nancy McGuire, both of Holmen
  • Jacob Pong, La Crosse, to Esther Pearson, Austin
  • Chandler Quirk, Lansing, to Cassy Carson, Waukon
  • Gene Rochester to Meredith Emery, both of La Crosse
  • Daniel Roshell to Teresa Stetzer, both of Caledonia
  • Alexander Schulte to Morgan Merfeld, both of Fort Collins
  • Alexander Stewart to Callyn Haupert, both of Holmen
  • Kent Swan to Paula Schrabeck, both of Onalaska
  • Mitchel Welsh to Riley Barton, both of Caledonia
  • Gregory Yahnke to Barbara Norby, both of Holland
  • Connor Zager to Jessica Netzer, both of Trempealeau
