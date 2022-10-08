 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marriage licenses

The following people applied for marriage licences in La Crosse County:

  • Blake Allen to Jenna Frydenlund, both of Fort Worth
  • Jared Besl to Callie Huiras, both of La Crosse 
  • Steven Brumberlow to Jordan Perry, both of La Crosse
  • Daniel Clark to Turi Jystad, both of Eden Prairie
  • Bryan Cox to Lindsey Kirsenlohr, both of Farmington
  • Brandon Dane to Jamie Krumel, both of Bangor
  • Kyle Geiger to Bailey Smith, both of barre
  • Jenna Haag to Regina Cudworth, both of Onalaska
  • Kevin Harkness to Amber Jacobs, both of La Crosse
  • Scott Johnson to Pamela Andersen, both of Chicago
  • Collin Kandler to Rachel Wessel, both of Rochester
  • Donald Kleppel to Alyssa Engel, both of Rochester
  • Christopher Kneich to Hillary Hall, both of La Vista
  • Bradley Koehler to Carli Kruckeberg, both of Onalaska
  • Oral Kolinski to Stephanie Grassman, both of La Crosse
  • Michael McKinney, West Salem, to Sierra Mansur, Port Angeles
  • Caleb Miller to Amanda Walker, both of La Crosse
  • Reece Mullen to Emily Vehrenkamp, both of Campbell
  • Justin Mullenberg to Jennifer Burnter, both of La Crosse
  • Clinton Patterson to Elisha Lindsey, both of Greenfield
  • Jerold Rank to Crystal Helmers, both of Holmen
  • Kelly Schmidt Jordan to Jennifer Jordan, both of Shelby
  • Ryan Schreiner to Joelle Arentz, both of Onalaska
  • Benjamin Silha to Leah Kramer, both of Shelby
  • Benjamin Storlie to Courtney Scott, both of La Crosse
  • Samuel Van Riper to Diana Rusk, both of Onalaska
  • Richard Vieth Jr. to Kendra Bloemers, both of Hillsboro
  • Clint Voge to Courtney Rees, both of La Crosse
  • Shawn Volden to Tammy Hass, both of La Crosse
  • Howard Young to Dawn Johnson, both of Onalaska
