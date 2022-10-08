Marriage licenses

The following people applied for marriage licences in La Crosse County:
- Blake Allen to Jenna Frydenlund, both of Fort Worth
- Jared Besl to Callie Huiras, both of La Crosse
- Steven Brumberlow to Jordan Perry, both of La Crosse
- Daniel Clark to Turi Jystad, both of Eden Prairie
- Bryan Cox to Lindsey Kirsenlohr, both of Farmington
- Brandon Dane to Jamie Krumel, both of Bangor
- Kyle Geiger to Bailey Smith, both of barre
- Jenna Haag to Regina Cudworth, both of Onalaska
- Kevin Harkness to Amber Jacobs, both of La Crosse
- Scott Johnson to Pamela Andersen, both of Chicago
- Collin Kandler to Rachel Wessel, both of Rochester
- Donald Kleppel to Alyssa Engel, both of Rochester
- Christopher Kneich to Hillary Hall, both of La Vista
- Bradley Koehler to Carli Kruckeberg, both of Onalaska
- Oral Kolinski to Stephanie Grassman, both of La Crosse
- Michael McKinney, West Salem, to Sierra Mansur, Port Angeles
- Caleb Miller to Amanda Walker, both of La Crosse
- Reece Mullen to Emily Vehrenkamp, both of Campbell
- Justin Mullenberg to Jennifer Burnter, both of La Crosse
- Clinton Patterson to Elisha Lindsey, both of Greenfield
- Jerold Rank to Crystal Helmers, both of Holmen
- Kelly Schmidt Jordan to Jennifer Jordan, both of Shelby
- Ryan Schreiner to Joelle Arentz, both of Onalaska
- Benjamin Silha to Leah Kramer, both of Shelby
- Benjamin Storlie to Courtney Scott, both of La Crosse
- Samuel Van Riper to Diana Rusk, both of Onalaska
- Richard Vieth Jr. to Kendra Bloemers, both of Hillsboro
- Clint Voge to Courtney Rees, both of La Crosse
- Shawn Volden to Tammy Hass, both of La Crosse
- Howard Young to Dawn Johnson, both of Onalaska