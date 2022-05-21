These people have filed for marriage licenses in La Crosse County:
- Thomas Blihovde and Kelli Miller, both of Bangor
- John Curiel and Laura Weber, both of Washington
- Jonathan Devine and Emily Hoffman, both of La Crosse
- Bryan Duffy, Fountain City, and Dorothy Brush, Onalaska
- Joshua Gefre and Nicole Burgmaier, both of Owatonna
- James Gilles and Bonnie King, both of La Crosse
- Jeremy Grossell and Shelby Hengel, both of La Crosse
- Terry Johnson and Marilyn Skime, both of Onalaska
- Zachary Johnson and Morgan Scafe, both of La Crosse
- Tyler Marson, Onalaska, and Jennifer Ideker, La Crescent
- Jonathon Neuman and Hailey Galkowski, both of La Crosse
- Hunter Pairolero and Lydia Christie, both of La Crosse
- Jordan Polk and Alyssa Kennedy, both of La Crosse
- Grant Restel, La Crosse, and Kathleen Hilby, Onalaska
- Jedd Sebion and Amy Derenne, both of Onalaska
- Michael Snitker and Brianne Anderson, both of La Crosse
- John Van Cleave and Tia Tracey, both of West Salem
- Jason Wahoske and Dena Ross, both of Hamilton
- Evan Woodard and Katelyn Evenson, both of Raleigh
- Jacob Zabinski and Catherine Phillippi, both of La Crosse