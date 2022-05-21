 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Marriage licenses

  • 0

These people have filed for marriage licenses in La Crosse County:

  •  Thomas Blihovde and Kelli Miller, both of Bangor
  • John Curiel and Laura Weber, both of Washington
  • Jonathan Devine and Emily Hoffman, both of La Crosse
  • Bryan Duffy, Fountain City, and Dorothy Brush, Onalaska
  • Joshua Gefre and Nicole Burgmaier, both  of Owatonna
  • James Gilles and Bonnie King, both of  La Crosse
  • Jeremy Grossell and Shelby Hengel, both of La Crosse
  • Terry Johnson and Marilyn Skime, both of Onalaska
  • Zachary Johnson and Morgan Scafe, both of La Crosse
  • Tyler Marson, Onalaska, and Jennifer Ideker, La Crescent
  • Jonathon Neuman and Hailey Galkowski, both of La Crosse
  • Hunter Pairolero and Lydia Christie, both of La Crosse
  • Jordan Polk and Alyssa Kennedy, both of La Crosse
  • Grant Restel, La Crosse, and Kathleen Hilby, Onalaska
  • Jedd Sebion and Amy Derenne, both of Onalaska
  • Michael Snitker and Brianne Anderson, both of La Crosse
  • John Van Cleave and Tia Tracey, both of West Salem
  • Jason Wahoske and Dena Ross, both of Hamilton
  • Evan Woodard and Katelyn Evenson, both of Raleigh
  • Jacob Zabinski and Catherine Phillippi, both of La Crosse
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News