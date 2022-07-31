These people have filed for marriage licenses in La Crosse County:
Scott Kauleinamoku to Jesse Allyson McKinney, both of Onalaska
Miranda Mae Beaston to Alice Mary Marie Sackett, both of Campbell
Bryce James Dvorak, of La Crosse, to Kristin Nicole Ottesen, of Holmen
Quenton John Easterday to Carley Rae Green, both of Galesville
David Bryden Edwards to Amanda Lynn Rousemiller, both of La Crosse
Samuel Joseph Farnen to Katherine Elisabeth Hansen, both of Mabel
Casey Ray Flower to Katie Renee Martner, both of La Crosse
Drake Edmund Frideres to Hailey Brooke Hansen, both of La Crosse
Michael Patrick Gaulton to Lindsey Paige Lichucki, both of Onalaska
Nicholas Charles Glodosky to Brittany Lee Solenstein, both of Pullman
Jonathan Robert Hoffman to Nova Kaylee Groom, both of West Salem
Alex Jay Kjome, of Onalaska, to Breann Marie Stuhr, of La Crosse
Blong Lor to Onsy Xiong, both of Holland
Joshua David Paape to Eric Catherine Hennessy, both of La Crosse
Wesley Gorman Quintana to Maddison Aolani Correa, both of Onalaska
Vince Aaron Radcliffe to Addison Marie Holzer, both of Farmington
William Lea Ray Jr. to Lori Ann Riley, both of La Crosse
Adam Christopher Schneider to Jordyn Mariah Williams, both of Shelby
Jared Clark Varner to Caitlin Marie Barth, both of Coon Valley