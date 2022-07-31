These people have filed for marriage licenses in La Crosse County:

Scott Kauleinamoku to Jesse Allyson McKinney, both of Onalaska

Miranda Mae Beaston to Alice Mary Marie Sackett, both of Campbell

Bryce James Dvorak, of La Crosse, to Kristin Nicole Ottesen, of Holmen

Quenton John Easterday to Carley Rae Green, both of Galesville

David Bryden Edwards to Amanda Lynn Rousemiller, both of La Crosse

Samuel Joseph Farnen to Katherine Elisabeth Hansen, both of Mabel

Casey Ray Flower to Katie Renee Martner, both of La Crosse

Drake Edmund Frideres to Hailey Brooke Hansen, both of La Crosse

Michael Patrick Gaulton to Lindsey Paige Lichucki, both of Onalaska

Nicholas Charles Glodosky to Brittany Lee Solenstein, both of Pullman

Jonathan Robert Hoffman to Nova Kaylee Groom, both of West Salem

Alex Jay Kjome, of Onalaska, to Breann Marie Stuhr, of La Crosse

Blong Lor to Onsy Xiong, both of Holland

Joshua David Paape to Eric Catherine Hennessy, both of La Crosse

Wesley Gorman Quintana to Maddison Aolani Correa, both of Onalaska

Vince Aaron Radcliffe to Addison Marie Holzer, both of Farmington

William Lea Ray Jr. to Lori Ann Riley, both of La Crosse

Adam Christopher Schneider to Jordyn Mariah Williams, both of Shelby

Jared Clark Varner to Caitlin Marie Barth, both of Coon Valley