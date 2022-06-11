These people have filed for marriage licenses in La Crosse County:
Brady Beyer of Winona and Cassandra Quam of La Crosse
Austin Chojnowski and Kassandra Schmitt, both of Onalaska
Seth Conway and Lauren Dietz, both of Phoenix
Robert Copeland of Onalaska and Eileen Wolfe of Shelby
Jesse Custard and Jennifer Estee, both of Onalaska
Brandyn Domnie and Sydney Gilkes, both of Onalaska
Storm Dwyer and Leanna Calloway, both of Onalaska
Brian Fisher and Natalie Heneghan, both of La Crosse
Barron Gehri and Jennie Bolstad, both of La Crosse
Michael Gibart and Nicole Walker, both of Onalaska
Adam Hodgson and Christine Barinka, both of Maple Grove
Patrick Hoffmann and Kaitlyn Wedman, both of Dover
Kyle Jahnke and Katie Spillane, both of La Crosse
Michael Jandrt and Corrine Cianci, both of Onalaska
Rogelio Kohler and Kari Hunter, both of La Crosse
Matthew Lindquist and Emily Hildebrandt, both of La Crosse
Josef Lupient and Miranda Sanchez, both of West Salem
Dylan Reese and Sierra Decal, both of La Crosse
Kelly Rickert and Jane Hendrickson, both of Rockland
Brian Sanner and Leah Barron, both of Holmen
Steven Shepeck of Farmington and Leah Wolfe of Holmen
Scott Taylor and Delaney Colbert, both of West Salem
Nicholas Tilson of Holmen and Genessa Carney of La Crosse
Joel Vandyken and Katlyn Rice, both of Onalaska
Brian Wentzel and Haleigh Weiers, both of Deltona
Thomas Wilson of La Crosse and Mary Liebert of West Salem