These people have filed for marriage licenses in La Crosse County:

Brady Beyer of Winona and Cassandra Quam of La Crosse

Austin Chojnowski and Kassandra Schmitt, both of Onalaska

Seth Conway and Lauren Dietz, both of Phoenix

Robert Copeland of Onalaska and Eileen Wolfe of Shelby

Jesse Custard and Jennifer Estee, both of Onalaska

Brandyn Domnie and Sydney Gilkes, both of Onalaska

Storm Dwyer and Leanna Calloway, both of Onalaska

Brian Fisher and Natalie Heneghan, both of La Crosse

Barron Gehri and Jennie Bolstad, both of La Crosse

Michael Gibart and Nicole Walker, both of Onalaska

Adam Hodgson and Christine Barinka, both of Maple Grove

Patrick Hoffmann and Kaitlyn Wedman, both of Dover

Kyle Jahnke and Katie Spillane, both of La Crosse

Michael Jandrt and Corrine Cianci, both of Onalaska

Rogelio Kohler and Kari Hunter, both of La Crosse

Matthew Lindquist and Emily Hildebrandt, both of La Crosse

Josef Lupient and Miranda Sanchez, both of West Salem

Dylan Reese and Sierra Decal, both of La Crosse

Kelly Rickert and Jane Hendrickson, both of Rockland

Brian Sanner and Leah Barron, both of Holmen

Steven Shepeck of Farmington and Leah Wolfe of Holmen

Scott Taylor and Delaney Colbert, both of West Salem

Nicholas Tilson of Holmen and Genessa Carney of La Crosse

Joel Vandyken and Katlyn Rice, both of Onalaska

Brian Wentzel and Haleigh Weiers, both of Deltona

Thomas Wilson of La Crosse and Mary Liebert of West Salem

