Marriage licenses

The following people applied for marriage licenses in La Crosse County:

  • Nikolaus Bahr to Maija Haggith, both of Onalaska
  • Christopher Baxter to Alana Attleson, both of West Salem
  • Andrew Berg to Fortune Weaver, both of La Crosse
  • Samuel Clason to Alexis Quicksell, both of La Crosse
  • Eric Fredrickson to Kari Smith, both of La Crosse
  • Alexander Ganrude, Onalaska, to Karley Smith, West Salem
  • Spencer Green to Chelsea Wyman, both of La Crosse
  • Andrew Gunderson to McKenzee Ellis, both of Onalaska
  • Mark Hatleli to Vicki Dahl, both of La Crosse
  • Dylan Herman to Taylor Pederson, both of West Salem
  • Daron Householder to Laura Sonday, both of Holmen
  • Garrett Janicki to Autumn Dembowski, both of West Salem
  • Caleb Johnson, Onalaska, to Taylor Tomczyk, La Crosse
  • Tyler Larson, Farmington, to Amber McCoy, Hampton
  • Robert Long to Mackenzie Annen, both of La Crosse
  • Steven Luther to Olivia Stroinski, both of Winona
  • Leeland McGreck to Rebecca Benavides, both of La Crosse
  • Christopher Nokken to Brittany Thomas, both of La Crosse
  • Andrew Norton to Jennifer Finch, both of West Salem
  • Jesse Pendleton to Rachel Larson, both of Farmington
  • Devin Perry to Chloe Judas, both of Des Moines
  • Perry Prigge to Roxanne Coelin, both of La Crosse
  • Terrence Rockwell, Onalaska, to Nicole Helgerson, La Crosse
  • Nicholas Skibba to Lindsey Fletschock, both of La Crosse
  • Kyle Swales to Alexis Ericson, both of La Crosse
  • Spencer Treu to Megan Grochowski, both of La Crosse
  • Jamal Wagner to Alexis Clark, both of Onalaska
  • Evan Wittchow to Katie Kelly, both of Rochester
  • Hue Yang to Nor Vangyongpor, both of La Crosse 
