The following people applied for marriage licenses in La Crosse County:

James Anhalt and Amber Wichlacz, both of Holmen

Zachary Baklund and Amy Stellick, both of Onalaska

Bradley Buchner and Maria Topel, both of La Crosse

Gage Dana and Chandra Crane, both of La Crosse

Ryan Dostal and Kristina Stolp, both of Oronoco

Michael Falck and Kylynn Wolfe, both of West Salem

Christopher Friedman and Cecelia Scharping, both of La Crosse

Cody Groskreutz and Nicole Ginter, both of Onalaska

Jack Hamilton and Mara Schmidt, both of La Crosse

David Hanson and Nicole Davis, both of La Crosse

Nathan Janney and Tarah Raaum, both of Onalaska

Paul Johnson and Darian Berg, both of Holmen

Sandro Krkljes and Rory Biesanz, both of Chicago

Andrew Kuehl and Rachael Sweeney, both of La Crosse

Nicholas Malucha and Brianna Pearson, both of La Crosse

Collin Meyer and Amanda Hemmersbach, both of La Crosse

Jorrey Olson and Kayla Holtan, both of Onalaska

Jose Salazar Chavez and Marisa Bartlet, both of La Crosse

Brandon Sternitsky and Jamie Kindt, both of La Crosse

Blake Stokich and Morgan Beilke, both of Rochester

Tanner Sutton and Sarah Castro, both of West Salem

Colton Tydrich and Ashley Swanson, both of Onalaska

Isaac Waldhart and Danica Adams, both of Onalaska

Andrew Writz and Michelle Kelly, both of La Crosse

Brady Zink and Morgan Scheider, both of La Crosse