The following people applied for marriage licenses in La Crosse County:
James Anhalt and Amber Wichlacz, both of Holmen
Zachary Baklund and Amy Stellick, both of Onalaska
Bradley Buchner and Maria Topel, both of La Crosse
Gage Dana and Chandra Crane, both of La Crosse
Ryan Dostal and Kristina Stolp, both of Oronoco
Michael Falck and Kylynn Wolfe, both of West Salem
Christopher Friedman and Cecelia Scharping, both of La Crosse
Cody Groskreutz and Nicole Ginter, both of Onalaska
Jack Hamilton and Mara Schmidt, both of La Crosse
David Hanson and Nicole Davis, both of La Crosse
Nathan Janney and Tarah Raaum, both of Onalaska
Paul Johnson and Darian Berg, both of Holmen
Sandro Krkljes and Rory Biesanz, both of Chicago
Andrew Kuehl and Rachael Sweeney, both of La Crosse
Nicholas Malucha and Brianna Pearson, both of La Crosse
Collin Meyer and Amanda Hemmersbach, both of La Crosse
Jorrey Olson and Kayla Holtan, both of Onalaska
Jose Salazar Chavez and Marisa Bartlet, both of La Crosse
Brandon Sternitsky and Jamie Kindt, both of La Crosse
Blake Stokich and Morgan Beilke, both of Rochester
Tanner Sutton and Sarah Castro, both of West Salem
Colton Tydrich and Ashley Swanson, both of Onalaska
Isaac Waldhart and Danica Adams, both of Onalaska
Andrew Writz and Michelle Kelly, both of La Crosse
Brady Zink and Morgan Scheider, both of La Crosse