Marriage licenses

The following people applied for marriage licenses in La Crosse County:

  • Ryan Allen to Destiny Franklin, both of Winona
  • Allen Blakeley to Lily Fairchild, both of La Crosse
  • Michael Boileau, Holmen, to Megan Miller, La Crosse
  • David Brown to Sara Zamora, both of Chandler
  • Brian Fogle Jr. to Toni Wheeler, both of La Crosse
  • Jason Hengel to Allison Tackett, both of La Crosse
  • Jeremiah Hutzenbuehler to Nicole Hether, both of Onalaska 
  • Austin Manglitz, La Crescent, to Kaylin McCauley, Baraboo
  • Daniel Moss to Amelia Vruble, both of Onalaska
  • Kouxiong Navongxay to Maylia Lor, both of La Crosse
  • Joshua Passe to Laura Hundt, both of La Crosse 
  • Benjamin Retzlaff to Paola Cintron Sanchez, both of La Crosse
  • Noah Risley to Summer Hill, both of La Crosse
  • Vaughn Rothering, La Crosse, to Molloy Rodrigues, Hartford
  • Nolen Smith to America Hartmann, both of Campbell
  • Kaitlin Van Voorst to Renee Christensen, both of La Crosse 
