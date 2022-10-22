The following people applied for marriage licenses in La Crosse County:
- Ryan Allen to Destiny Franklin, both of Winona
- Allen Blakeley to Lily Fairchild, both of La Crosse
- Michael Boileau, Holmen, to Megan Miller, La Crosse
- David Brown to Sara Zamora, both of Chandler
- Brian Fogle Jr. to Toni Wheeler, both of La Crosse
- Jason Hengel to Allison Tackett, both of La Crosse
- Jeremiah Hutzenbuehler to Nicole Hether, both of Onalaska
- Austin Manglitz, La Crescent, to Kaylin McCauley, Baraboo
- Daniel Moss to Amelia Vruble, both of Onalaska
- Kouxiong Navongxay to Maylia Lor, both of La Crosse
- Joshua Passe to Laura Hundt, both of La Crosse
- Benjamin Retzlaff to Paola Cintron Sanchez, both of La Crosse
- Noah Risley to Summer Hill, both of La Crosse
- Vaughn Rothering, La Crosse, to Molloy Rodrigues, Hartford
- Nolen Smith to America Hartmann, both of Campbell
- Kaitlin Van Voorst to Renee Christensen, both of La Crosse