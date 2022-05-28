These people have filed for marriage licenses in La Crosse County:
Samuel Bayer and Grace Weber, both of Barre
Bronson Bomkamp and Cassandra Isaac, both of La Crosse
Michael Brophy and Ariel Thomas, both of West Salem
Jeffrey Cain and Kayla Garves, both of West Salem
Rebel Finley and Shelby Perez-McCarter, both of Rushford
Terry Goyett and Amanda Harmening, both of Onalaska
Jason Lee and Sara Hartley, both of La Crosse
Luke McCollam and Kali Johnson, both of La Crosse
Amanda Morrill and Jennifer Meyer, both of La Crosse
Michael Nelson and Rachel Norton, both of La Crescent
Alexander Plenge and Crystal Jones, both of Bangor
Richard Sheckler and Ciara Beatty, both of Holmen
Shawn Szepi and Cassidy Penrose, both of Winona
Brady Turk and Rachel Zibrowski, both of Bangor
Robert Uebele, La Crosse, and Heidi Thomson, Holmen
Lucas Warren and Abby Wiedman, both of La Crosse
