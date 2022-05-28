These people have filed for marriage licenses in La Crosse County:

Samuel Bayer and Grace Weber, both of Barre

Bronson Bomkamp and Cassandra Isaac, both of La Crosse

Michael Brophy and Ariel Thomas, both of West Salem

Jeffrey Cain and Kayla Garves, both of West Salem

Rebel Finley and Shelby Perez-McCarter, both of Rushford

Terry Goyett and Amanda Harmening, both of Onalaska

Jason Lee and Sara Hartley, both of La Crosse

Luke McCollam and Kali Johnson, both of La Crosse

Amanda Morrill and Jennifer Meyer, both of La Crosse

Michael Nelson and Rachel Norton, both of La Crescent

Alexander Plenge and Crystal Jones, both of Bangor

Richard Sheckler and Ciara Beatty, both of Holmen

Shawn Szepi and Cassidy Penrose, both of Winona

Brady Turk and Rachel Zibrowski, both of Bangor

Robert Uebele, La Crosse, and Heidi Thomson, Holmen

Lucas Warren and Abby Wiedman, both of La Crosse

