The following people have applied for marriage licenses in La Crosse County:
Joseph Behm to Samantha McCoy, both of La Crosse
Adam Bezemek to Katie Nowak, both of Bangor
Timothy Buchner to Lauren Langenhorst, both of La Crosse
Sjan Bystrom to Skylar Keefner, both of Onalaska
Alexis Croox to Katelynn Palubicki, both of Onalaska
Andrew Duggan to Anna Stoecklein, both of La Crosse
Adam Evans of Onalaska to Lisa Herrera of La Crosse
Wyatt Feaster to Sienna Preuss, both of La Cross
William Halter to Kimberly Anthony, both of La Crosse
Nash Hoover to Abby Hines, both of Northfield
Travis Johnson to Kristin Nedvidek, both of Onalaska
Joshua Knoll to Elizabeth Creery, both of La Crosse
Robert Kube to Chelsey Heintz, both of Onalaska
Isaac Lahr of La Crescent to Carmel Larson of Hamilton
Marc Magers to Miranda Marco, both of New Lisbon
Tyler Manke of Bangor to Megan Schneyer of La Crosse
Austin Matchey of Independence to Courtney Rosecke of Trempealeau
Brock Mrdjenovich to Julie Brownell, both of Onalaska
Ethan Poellinger to Anne Taylor, both of La Crosse
Harrison Pollack to Haley Gantenbein, both of La Crosse
Eric Robertson to Jennifer Diamond, both of Onalaska
Logan Schlough to Brookelyn Bauer, both of La Crosse
Jonathan Sjolander to Veronica Karolek, both of La Crosse
Joshua Stumlin to Sierra Turnipseed, both of Farmington
Shane Summers to Emily Roeder, both of La Crosse
Jordan Vinson to Candace Doan, both of La Crosse
Neng Vue to Der Vang, both of Onalaska
Matthew Westenberg to Zaria Beyer, both of La Crosse
Nicholas Wherry to Madeline McIntee, both of Campbell
Mark Zierke to Lauren Mack, both of Onalaska