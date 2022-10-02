The following people have applied for marriage licenses in La Crosse County:

Joseph Behm to Samantha McCoy, both of La Crosse

Adam Bezemek to Katie Nowak, both of Bangor

Timothy Buchner to Lauren Langenhorst, both of La Crosse

Sjan Bystrom to Skylar Keefner, both of Onalaska

Alexis Croox to Katelynn Palubicki, both of Onalaska

Andrew Duggan to Anna Stoecklein, both of La Crosse

Adam Evans of Onalaska to Lisa Herrera of La Crosse

Wyatt Feaster to Sienna Preuss, both of La Cross

William Halter to Kimberly Anthony, both of La Crosse

Nash Hoover to Abby Hines, both of Northfield

Travis Johnson to Kristin Nedvidek, both of Onalaska

Joshua Knoll to Elizabeth Creery, both of La Crosse

Robert Kube to Chelsey Heintz, both of Onalaska

Isaac Lahr of La Crescent to Carmel Larson of Hamilton

Marc Magers to Miranda Marco, both of New Lisbon

Tyler Manke of Bangor to Megan Schneyer of La Crosse

Austin Matchey of Independence to Courtney Rosecke of Trempealeau

Brock Mrdjenovich to Julie Brownell, both of Onalaska

Ethan Poellinger to Anne Taylor, both of La Crosse

Harrison Pollack to Haley Gantenbein, both of La Crosse

Eric Robertson to Jennifer Diamond, both of Onalaska

Logan Schlough to Brookelyn Bauer, both of La Crosse

Jonathan Sjolander to Veronica Karolek, both of La Crosse

Joshua Stumlin to Sierra Turnipseed, both of Farmington

Shane Summers to Emily Roeder, both of La Crosse

Jordan Vinson to Candace Doan, both of La Crosse

Neng Vue to Der Vang, both of Onalaska

Matthew Westenberg to Zaria Beyer, both of La Crosse

Nicholas Wherry to Madeline McIntee, both of Campbell

Mark Zierke to Lauren Mack, both of Onalaska