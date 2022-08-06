 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marriage licenses

These people have filed for marriage licenses in La Crosse County:

  • Nicholas Bjerke and Amanda Groves, both of Holmen
  • Brandon Do-McKenzie and Brittany Cincoski, both of La Crosse
  • Ryan Farkas and Michelle Swanagan, both of Onalaska
  • Cody Greene and Ashley Kurash, both of Greenfield
  • Samuel Higgins, Gale, and Alejandrina Ross, Hamilton
  • Benjamin Lenox and Toni Hanson, both of La Crosse
  • Brian Lettner and Amanda Easley, both of Pocatello
  • Arthur Mask and Jessica Macha, both of Holmen
  • Trevor McDonald and Marisah Miller, both of Rochester
  • Orion Mesmer and Cheyenne Skime, both of Galesville
  • Gabriel Nelson and Katherine Eisenhauer, both of Indianapolis
  • Kirk Oleson and Rachael Steiff, both of Forest City
  • Steven Peterson Merriman, Brainerd, and Kathleen Crook, La Crosse
  • Brian Shepeck, Farmington, and Alesha Willer, Onalaska
  • Benjamin Spafford and Kelly Hole, both of Onalaska
  • Blong Thao and Xia Lor, both of La Crosse
  • Charles Thimmesch and Erica Hansen, both of Caledonia
  • Weston Willette and Caitlynn Grilley, both of La Crosse
  • Tyler Wolfert and Hannah Gothard, both of La Crosse
  • Benjamin Worthington and Nena Reynolds, both of Medary
