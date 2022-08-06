These people have filed for marriage licenses in La Crosse County:
- Nicholas Bjerke and Amanda Groves, both of Holmen
- Brandon Do-McKenzie and Brittany Cincoski, both of La Crosse
- Ryan Farkas and Michelle Swanagan, both of Onalaska
- Cody Greene and Ashley Kurash, both of Greenfield
- Samuel Higgins, Gale, and Alejandrina Ross, Hamilton
- Benjamin Lenox and Toni Hanson, both of La Crosse
- Brian Lettner and Amanda Easley, both of Pocatello
- Arthur Mask and Jessica Macha, both of Holmen
- Trevor McDonald and Marisah Miller, both of Rochester
- Orion Mesmer and Cheyenne Skime, both of Galesville
- Gabriel Nelson and Katherine Eisenhauer, both of Indianapolis
- Kirk Oleson and Rachael Steiff, both of Forest City
- Steven Peterson Merriman, Brainerd, and Kathleen Crook, La Crosse
- Brian Shepeck, Farmington, and Alesha Willer, Onalaska
- Benjamin Spafford and Kelly Hole, both of Onalaska
- Blong Thao and Xia Lor, both of La Crosse
- Charles Thimmesch and Erica Hansen, both of Caledonia
- Weston Willette and Caitlynn Grilley, both of La Crosse
- Tyler Wolfert and Hannah Gothard, both of La Crosse
- Benjamin Worthington and Nena Reynolds, both of Medary