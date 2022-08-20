Marriage licenses issued by La Crosse County:
Hunter Bridge to Madeline Kulwicki, both of La Crosse
Erik Dahl to Mikal Maier, both of Houston
Nicholas DeVault to Shayna Powers, both of Holmen
Jordan Doyle to Clara Ingalls, both of Onalaska
Jason Edman to Sara Groetsch, both of Caledonia
Christopher Erickson to Kayla Miller, both of La Crosse
Michael Evenson to Menerva Jayag, both of Holmen
Zachary Goodwin to Delaney Orr, both of La Crosse
Jamie Hickey to Mariah Ammann, both of Holmen
Ethan Jerue to Alexa Ciokiewicz, both of Onalaska
Benjamin Klein to Brooklynn Smith, both of La Crosse
Kevin Miller to Robyn Roberts, both of Holmen
Chad Nimmer to Skyler Goyen, both of Bangor
Bruce Nuttall to Audrey Lucier, both of Medary
Chad Olson to Trissa Bertrand, both of Winona
Tyler Pearson to Kerissa Clements, both of Onalaska
Nolan Ritter to Kathryn Kachel, both of Onalaska
Sherman Robinson to Tina Phillips, both of La Crosse
Luke Ryan to Anjelica Molitor, both of Winona
Douglas Steiger to Lizette Cisneros, both West Salem
Benjamin Tornow to Megan Ritter, both of Holmen
Felix Ulloa Arias to Ashton Osterhaus, both of La Crosse
Brian Wilson to Kelly Jacobson, both of La Crosse