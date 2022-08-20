Marriage licenses issued by La Crosse County:

Hunter Bridge to Madeline Kulwicki, both of La Crosse

Erik Dahl to Mikal Maier, both of Houston

Nicholas DeVault to Shayna Powers, both of Holmen

Jordan Doyle to Clara Ingalls, both of Onalaska

Jason Edman to Sara Groetsch, both of Caledonia

Christopher Erickson to Kayla Miller, both of La Crosse

Michael Evenson to Menerva Jayag, both of Holmen

Zachary Goodwin to Delaney Orr, both of La Crosse

Jamie Hickey to Mariah Ammann, both of Holmen

Ethan Jerue to Alexa Ciokiewicz, both of Onalaska

Benjamin Klein to Brooklynn Smith, both of La Crosse

Kevin Miller to Robyn Roberts, both of Holmen

Chad Nimmer to Skyler Goyen, both of Bangor

Bruce Nuttall to Audrey Lucier, both of Medary

Chad Olson to Trissa Bertrand, both of Winona

Tyler Pearson to Kerissa Clements, both of Onalaska

Nolan Ritter to Kathryn Kachel, both of Onalaska

Sherman Robinson to Tina Phillips, both of La Crosse

Luke Ryan to Anjelica Molitor, both of Winona

Douglas Steiger to Lizette Cisneros, both West Salem

Benjamin Tornow to Megan Ritter, both of Holmen

Felix Ulloa Arias to Ashton Osterhaus, both of La Crosse

Brian Wilson to Kelly Jacobson, both of La Crosse