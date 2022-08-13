Marriage licenses

Joseph Anderson and Jessica Hundt, both of La Crosse
Adam Bergsten, La Crosse, and Amber Zwierzycki, Barre
Paul Boehm, Holmen, and Emily Gilbertson, Onalaska
Scott Bramwell and Allison Low, both of Holmen
Andrew Capistrant and Bailey Devine, both of Minneapolis
Jared Clay, Onalaska, and Andrea Fish, Viroqua
Benjamin Faga and Katlyn Roesch, both of La Crosse
Chad Feyen and Khala Funke, both of La Crosse
Kyle Field and Shyanne Tesar, both of La Crosse
Kyle Freybler and Chelsey Barris, both of Holmen
Kyle Ingle and Leah Freund, both of La Crosse
People are also reading…
Kyle Johnson and Skyler Peterson, both of Farmington
Zachary Johnson and Faith Struemke, both of Holmen
Nicholas Koudelka Raap and Nicole Neidlein, both of Onalaska
Samuel Leinfelder and Kristin Demers, both of Holmen
Tyler Lemke and Ashley Brown Jenkins, both of Shelby
Tyler Mattie and Corey Marthaler, both of La Crosse
Christopher Molldrem and Michelle Wolf, both of La Crosse
Sammuel Ramirez and Kelly Thomson, both of Fort Worth
Braden Shibley and Melissa Houman, both of La Crosse
Justin Steiger and Kayla Lockington, both of La Crosse
James Timmer and Sara Matzek, both of La Crosse
Robert Tossing III and Ellie Mandel, both of Onlalaska
Antonio Vaughns and Joanna Washington both of La Crosse
Dylan Wedyke and Elizabeth Leeck, both of Lancaster