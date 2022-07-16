 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marriage licenses

These people have filed for marriage licenses in La Crosse County:

Curt Carson and Hannah Saphner, both of La Crosse

Larry Celius and Joan Celius, both of Winona

Jacob Deters to Tessa Wilson, both of La Crosse

Zachary Dutton to Emily Black, both of Onalaska

Alex Forseth to Marianna Esveld, both of Onalaska

Ethan Haberman to Chloe Bryant, both of Rochester

Ronald Hanson to Pamela Riddle, both of La Crosse

Alex Head to Megan Drew, both of Belle Plaine

Ian Howden to Bridget Foytik, both of Holmen

Scott Keeney to Leslie Farrell, both of Greenfield

William Lawrence to Alicia Johnson, both of La Crosse

John Lazarescu to Krista Manke, both of Bangor

Dylan Loeffler to Alaina Goodreau, both of La Crosse

Jacob Shafer, St. Charles, to Emilee Wiersma, La Crosse

Nicolas Schmidt and Lindsey Herzog, both of Rochester

Kirk Schoenherr to Kimberly Quillin, both of Brooklyn

Thomas Sivanich to Jaime Lenox, both of Campbell

Benjamin Smith to Karrie Johnson, both of Trempealeau

Kyle Swanson, Blaine, to Josephine Miller, La Crosse

Jordan Sylaart to Yin Aung, both of White Bear Lake

Jesse Teale, West Salem, to Amber Hackman, Holmen

Logan Timm to Taylor Rasmussen, both of Wilson

Kevin Wilgenbusch to Megan Dennis, both of Kasson

