These people have filed for marriage licenses in La Crosse County:
Curt Carson and Hannah Saphner, both of La Crosse
Larry Celius and Joan Celius, both of Winona
Jacob Deters to Tessa Wilson, both of La Crosse
Zachary Dutton to Emily Black, both of Onalaska
Alex Forseth to Marianna Esveld, both of Onalaska
Ethan Haberman to Chloe Bryant, both of Rochester
Ronald Hanson to Pamela Riddle, both of La Crosse
Alex Head to Megan Drew, both of Belle Plaine
Ian Howden to Bridget Foytik, both of Holmen
Scott Keeney to Leslie Farrell, both of Greenfield
William Lawrence to Alicia Johnson, both of La Crosse
John Lazarescu to Krista Manke, both of Bangor
Dylan Loeffler to Alaina Goodreau, both of La Crosse
Jacob Shafer, St. Charles, to Emilee Wiersma, La Crosse
Nicolas Schmidt and Lindsey Herzog, both of Rochester
Kirk Schoenherr to Kimberly Quillin, both of Brooklyn
Thomas Sivanich to Jaime Lenox, both of Campbell
Benjamin Smith to Karrie Johnson, both of Trempealeau
Kyle Swanson, Blaine, to Josephine Miller, La Crosse
Jordan Sylaart to Yin Aung, both of White Bear Lake
Jesse Teale, West Salem, to Amber Hackman, Holmen
Logan Timm to Taylor Rasmussen, both of Wilson
Kevin Wilgenbusch to Megan Dennis, both of Kasson