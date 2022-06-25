 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marriage licenses

  • 0

These people have filed for marriage licenses in La Crosse County:

  • Dustin Bolduan to Tyler Tullius, both of La Crosse
  • Derrick Caulum to Allyson Ingles, both of Farmington
  • Kadin Courson, Holmen, to Heidi Baughman, La Crosse
  • Kellan Doberstein, La Crosse, to Rachel Seidel, Onalaska
  • Steven Franck to Corrina Kettner, both of La Crescent
  • Alex Gaul to Amanda Lauritzen, both of La Crosse
  • Jacob Jones to Maureen Holman, both of Onalaska
  • Dylan Perry to Kara Howell, both of La Crosse
  • Cody Potaracke to Seaira Dygert, both of Onalaska
  • Timothy Prince to Hope Anderson, both of La Crosse
  • Tanner Roach to Madeline Herman, both of La Crosse
  • Allen Schroeder to Stephanie Sweet, both of West Salem
  • Ryan Stalsberg to Kaitlin Lubinsky, both of Onalaska
  • Samuel Thomas to Brandy Cleveland, both of La Crosse
