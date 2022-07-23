These people have filed for marriage licenses in La Crosse County:

Nathan Barba to Allyse Oliver, both of La Crosse

Kendra Brown to Kaitlin Nachtigal, both of La Crosse

Christopher Buedding to Samantha Behrens, both of La Crosse

Tyler Byars to Charlotte Gonyo, both of Holmen

Rohan Crain to Sophia Cannarella, both of La Crosse

Hunter Crowe, Osseo, to Kristen Gustafson, Bangor

Zachary Devine to Skye Church, both of Campbell

Mitchell Doerr to Jessica Olson, both of Sun Prairie

Shanna Felix Highsmith to Rosathea Monhaut, both of La Crosse

Marcus Gabrielson to Elizabeth Noel, both of Onalaska

Hunter Jarrett to Dream Xiong, both of La Crosse

Maurice Lee to Laquitta Grover, both of La Crosse

Mason Leppert to Sarah Mikshowsky, both of La Crosse

Joshua Patrick to Chee Lee, both of Bangor

Joseph Moua to Chue Xiong, both of Holmen

Trong Moua to Amber Dunn, both of Onalaska

Ross Needham to Valarie Rothering, both of Holmen

Brian Olson to Megan Hollowitch, both of Onalaska

Donny Olson to Kendra Lundstrom, both of Onalaska

Tyler Pearson to Alexis Goethel, both of Holmen

David Solie III to Azia Peterslie, both of Holmen

Sean Thelemann to Kasie Von Haden, both of Onalaska

Michael Van Sistine to Kialor Lorbiayao, both of La Crosse

Yeng Yang to Taryn Foreman, both of La Crosse