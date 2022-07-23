These people have filed for marriage licenses in La Crosse County:
Nathan Barba to Allyse Oliver, both of La Crosse
Kendra Brown to Kaitlin Nachtigal, both of La Crosse
Christopher Buedding to Samantha Behrens, both of La Crosse
Tyler Byars to Charlotte Gonyo, both of Holmen
Rohan Crain to Sophia Cannarella, both of La Crosse
Hunter Crowe, Osseo, to Kristen Gustafson, Bangor
Zachary Devine to Skye Church, both of Campbell
Mitchell Doerr to Jessica Olson, both of Sun Prairie
Shanna Felix Highsmith to Rosathea Monhaut, both of La Crosse
Marcus Gabrielson to Elizabeth Noel, both of Onalaska
Hunter Jarrett to Dream Xiong, both of La Crosse
Maurice Lee to Laquitta Grover, both of La Crosse
Mason Leppert to Sarah Mikshowsky, both of La Crosse
Joshua Patrick to Chee Lee, both of Bangor
Joseph Moua to Chue Xiong, both of Holmen
Trong Moua to Amber Dunn, both of Onalaska
Ross Needham to Valarie Rothering, both of Holmen
Brian Olson to Megan Hollowitch, both of Onalaska
Donny Olson to Kendra Lundstrom, both of Onalaska
Tyler Pearson to Alexis Goethel, both of Holmen
David Solie III to Azia Peterslie, both of Holmen
Sean Thelemann to Kasie Von Haden, both of Onalaska
Michael Van Sistine to Kialor Lorbiayao, both of La Crosse
Yeng Yang to Taryn Foreman, both of La Crosse