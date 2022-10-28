 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Marriage licenses

  • 0

The following people applied for marriage licenses in La Crosse County:

  • Reymon Carreon Acosta and Melanie Ovalle, both of La Crosse.
  • Nicholas Foss of Blair and Miranda Smith of Onalaska.
  • Anthony Hagan and Sierra Craig, both of La Crosse.
  • Zachery Hoeth and Megan Bakken, both of Orlando.
  • Melissa Johnston and Kathryn Kallenberger, both of La Crosse.
  • Heather Mason and Kimberlee Potts, both of West Salem.
  • Zachary Peterson and Sabrina Fuchs, both of Holmen.
  • Isaac Shimshak and Erin Lack, both of La Crescent.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Divorces

Divorces granted in La Crosse County:

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

10 years after Sandy, NYC preps for future storms

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News