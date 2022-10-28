The following people applied for marriage licenses in La Crosse County:
- Reymon Carreon Acosta and Melanie Ovalle, both of La Crosse.
- Nicholas Foss of Blair and Miranda Smith of Onalaska.
- Anthony Hagan and Sierra Craig, both of La Crosse.
- Zachery Hoeth and Megan Bakken, both of Orlando.
- Melissa Johnston and Kathryn Kallenberger, both of La Crosse.
- Heather Mason and Kimberlee Potts, both of West Salem.
- Zachary Peterson and Sabrina Fuchs, both of Holmen.
- Isaac Shimshak and Erin Lack, both of La Crescent.